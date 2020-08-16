UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

DC reviews anti-polio campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed implementation of the ongoing anti-polio campaign at a meeting and directed the Health Department to accelerate efforts for accomplishing 100 per cent target.

He urged the area in-charges and union council monitoring officers to carry out the campaign vigorously, as there was no room for negligence in that regard. He ordered for sharing information about presence of polio teams, vaccination process as well as the problems being faced by the teams in the relevant Whatsapp groups of the Health Department.

He took notice of some refusal cases and directed the assistant commissioners to visit Pakhtun communities and ensure 100pc vaccination to their children.

Assistant commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed, World Health Organisation (WHO) representative and doctors were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

