DC reviews anti polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing anti-polio campaign at his office here.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that on the first day of anti-polio campaign, more than 90,000 children were administrated polio drop as well as vitamin A doses.

The district administration was seriously engaged in using all its capabilities to make the polio campaign a success and efforts were being made to achieve the goal, he added.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners and Deputy District Health Officers to strictly monitor the campaign at the taluka level.

He said that the ongoing measures against the crippling will continue until the complete elimination of the disease from the country.