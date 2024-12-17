Open Menu

DC Reviews Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) District Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial checked on anti-polio teams in the field and reviewed the ongoing campaign.

He checked on the roaming, transit and mobile teams in different areas of the city on the first day of the 5-day national anti-polio campaign and reviewed their performance according to the map and the process of finger/door marking of children vaccinated by the polio teams. Local officials of the health department were also present on the occasion. He directed the polio teams that for the eradication of polio, it is necessary that every child under the age of five should be given polio drops and no child should be missed.

He said that children who cannot be found at home for any reason will be registered in the missing list and will be covered during their campaign.

He directed traffic police and police officials present on the spot to fully cooperate with the transit and roaming teams to cover the traveling children and special care should be taken for security. He said that it is the responsibility of citizens to treat the polio teams with kindness and vaccinate their children against polio.

