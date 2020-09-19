DC reviews anti-polio campaign arrangements

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The District Anti-Polio Committee Sialkot meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed at the DC Committee Room here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Planning Karim Baksh, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Aslam Chaudhry, District Health Officer Dr Afzal Bhili, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative Dr Tauqeer Nawaz and local officials of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed said that 670,190 children up to 5 years of age would be given dose of anti-polio vaccine in Sialkot district during the campaign.

He said that the Health Department has formulated 1,320 special teams, out of which 1,120 teams would go door-to-door in houses and schools, 132 fixed teams at Primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 68 transit and roaming teams will give anti-polio vaccination to the children at different places in Sialkot district here, the DC added.

The three-day long national anti-polio vaccine campaign would begin in Sialkot district on Sept 21, 2020 here.