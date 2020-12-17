UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Anti-polio Campaign Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

DC reviews anti-polio campaign arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Drive against Polio was not the war of any single institution but a joint responsibility on all of us and for that purpose all the department concerned should make full-fledged efforts to make the National Anti Polio (NAP) campaign a success and save the future builders from permanent disability.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while chairing a meeting held on Thursday to review the arrangement made for the National Anti-Polio Campaign. Deputy Commissioner said that apart from training of Polio teams, Micro Plan should be further improved at Union Council level to administer Polio drops to children up to the age of five years during National Polio Campaign commencing from January 11 to January 17, 2021.

He directed officials of the Health Department to ensure strict implementation of SOPs for Polio teams during the campaign.

He said that show cause would be issued to Polio teams and Union Council Medical Officers on not showing good performance during the anti Polio campaign.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Yar Ali Jamali and Dr Aftab Ahmed said that more than 3,31,000 children of up to the age of five years would be vaccinated and administered Vitamin-A drops during 7-Day National Anti Polio Campaign starting from January 11 to January 17, 2021.

They said that for the purpose 818 mobile teams, 70 fix, 51 Transit and 19 SMT teams were formed. They said that all arrangements were made for the campaign including training of teams and preparation of Micro-plan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Regional Manager PPHI Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, all tehsil Assistant Commissioners and officials of police, health and other concerned departments.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Mobile January All From Government

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

2 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

26 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

50 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

51 minutes ago

French President Tests Positive for Coronavirus - ..

27 minutes ago

President Rouhani Says Iran Overcame Third COVID-1 ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.