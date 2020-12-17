DC reviews anti-polio campaign arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Drive against Polio was not the war of any single institution but a joint responsibility on all of us and for that purpose all the department concerned should make full-fledged efforts to make the National Anti Polio (NAP) campaign a success and save the future builders from permanent disability.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while chairing a meeting held on Thursday to review the arrangement made for the National Anti-Polio Campaign. Deputy Commissioner said that apart from training of Polio teams, Micro Plan should be further improved at Union Council level to administer Polio drops to children up to the age of five years during National Polio Campaign commencing from January 11 to January 17, 2021.

He directed officials of the Health Department to ensure strict implementation of SOPs for Polio teams during the campaign.

He said that show cause would be issued to Polio teams and Union Council Medical Officers on not showing good performance during the anti Polio campaign.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Yar Ali Jamali and Dr Aftab Ahmed said that more than 3,31,000 children of up to the age of five years would be vaccinated and administered Vitamin-A drops during 7-Day National Anti Polio Campaign starting from January 11 to January 17, 2021.

They said that for the purpose 818 mobile teams, 70 fix, 51 Transit and 19 SMT teams were formed. They said that all arrangements were made for the campaign including training of teams and preparation of Micro-plan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Regional Manager PPHI Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, all tehsil Assistant Commissioners and officials of police, health and other concerned departments.