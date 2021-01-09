UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-polio Campaign Arrangements

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Mandi Bahauddin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin Tariq Ali Basra reviewed anti-polio campaign arrangements at a conference, held at the DC office here on Saturday.

All heads of district departments were also present.

Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Alyas Gondal told the conference participants that the vaccination campaign would start on January 11 and continue till 15th.

During the campaign, 270,815 children up to five years of age would be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

To achieve the target, 70 fixed and 721 mobile teams had been constituted. Besides, 43 transit points had been set up. 162 team in-charges would operate in their respective areas. As many as 1,830 polio workers have been deputed to administer the vaccine.

