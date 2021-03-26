DC reviews anti-polio campaign arrangements

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir reviewed anti-polio campaign arrangements during a meeting at the DC office, here on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi said that to save children from lifelong disability, the polio campaign was being started from March 29, during which the Health Department teams would go door to door to vaccinate more than 492,000 children under 5 years of age, across the district.

He said 1,273 teams were formed for polio campaign. 774 teams would work in Sahiwal Tehsil and 499 in Chichawatni Tehsil.

He said that training of teams for the campaign had also been completed and committees would be formed at the level of union council to ensure that every child gets vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir said that Revenue, education, Police, Social Welfare Department and Population Welfare officers should cooperate fully in the campaign.