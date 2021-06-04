DC reviews anti-polio campaign arrangements

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Asia Gul on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for the five-day anti- polio campaign which would commence from June 7 here in the DC Committee Room.

She said a comprehensive strategy was formulated so that no child was deprived of polio drops.As many as 541,811 children under the age of five would administered polio drops,She added.

The DC said that the total number of teams were increased to 1,882 and 4,447 polio workers will perform duty in order to get better results. .

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Authority Kasur Dr Iqbal Javed, CEO education Authority Mrs. Naheed Wasif, Program Director Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Olikh, Deputy DHOs and all concerned officers concerned,while Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwanul Haq, AC Pattoki Osama Sharon Niazi and Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua attended the meeting via video link.