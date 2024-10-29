Open Menu

DC Reviews Anti-polio Campaign In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in the Gujranwala.

According to the DC Office, the meeting was convened to ensure all necessary security and logistical arrangements were in place to facilitate the smooth implementation of the drive.

During the discussions, DC Naveed Ahmed instructed the assistant commissioners and health department officials to maintain strict oversight of the polio vaccination teams until the campaign's completion.

He emphasized that no child should be left without receiving the life-saving polio vaccine.

The review covered various aspects of the campaign including the deployment of security personnel, the availability of vaccines and the coordination between different government agencies involved in the effort.

The Deputy Commissioner underscored the critical importance of the anti-polio drive in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of children across the district.

He directed the local administration to spare no effort in ensuring the campaign's success and achieving the goal of universal polio vaccination coverage.

