DC Reviews Anti-polio Campaign Starting From May 23

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign starting from May 23 for seven days in the provincial capital.

He was chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for the campaign at the deputy commissioner's office on Friday. District health officer (DHO), focal persons, representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

The DC said: "Polio is a big issue for the country; therefore, we will have to strive for its eradication".

He warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towards the campaign. He said that immunization of every child below five years of age of the city would be ensured.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner issued special instructions to the districts officers and assistant commissioners to monitor the supply chain of the Ramazan bazaars so that smooth supply and sale of commodities could be ensured at all such bazaars. He said that Ramazan bazaars would remain functional till 30th of Ramazan.

