DC reviews anti-polio drive

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid surprise visit to Kabirwala to review anti-polio drive.

He checked the teams participating in the drive and also provided them cold drink by visiting Tehsil headquarters hospital and narrow streets.

DC directed assistant commissioners to provide all facilities to polio teams to avert them from hot weather.

He ordered to cover the kids who refused administering vaccine on the same day as achieving 100 percent target is our top priority.

Sherazi urged the parents to administer polio vaccine drops to their kids less than five years must.