UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Anti Polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DC reviews anti polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday presided over a meeting to review progress of an anti-polio drive kicked off on Oct 24.

A week-long drive was launched to achieve target of administering polio drops to over two million children under the age of five in the provincial capital.

The additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and others were also present.

The meeting was briefed that around 1.629 million children were administered polio drops during the last four days and around 43 refusals cases were dealt after convincing their parents.

Around 6,360 teams were performing duty during the drive.

The deputy commissioner directed field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target,adding that those children who had been left today should be given priority so that they couldbe given drops.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio Progress Muhammad Ali All Million

Recent Stories

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

37 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

1 hour ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

2 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

3 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.