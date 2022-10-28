DC reviews anti polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday presided over a meeting to review progress of an anti-polio drive kicked off on Oct 24.

A week-long drive was launched to achieve target of administering polio drops to over two million children under the age of five in the provincial capital.

The additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and others were also present.

The meeting was briefed that around 1.629 million children were administered polio drops during the last four days and around 43 refusals cases were dealt after convincing their parents.

Around 6,360 teams were performing duty during the drive.

The deputy commissioner directed field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target,adding that those children who had been left today should be given priority so that they couldbe given drops.