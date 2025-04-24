DC reviews anti-polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the anti-polio teams to achieve their targets cent per cent by focusing on micro-plan.

Chairing a review meeting of the district polio eradication committee here Thursday, he appealed to the parents to extend coordination with anti-polio teams and vaccinate their children less than five years.

The DC was informed that 942,000 children have so far been given anti-polio vaccine in the district during the last three days.

The week-long anti-polio drive started on April 21 and will end on April 27.