DC Reviews Anti-polio Drive Arrangements

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Okara Aamir Aqiq Khan said on Wednesday that a strategy had been adopted to protect every child from the crippling disease of polio.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the anti-polio committee.

DO Health Dr Sajjad Gilani told the meeting the anti-polio drops would be administered to 615,126 children under five years of age in the district during the coming drive starting from March 29 to April 2, 2021.

In this regard, 1,316 mobile teams, 141 fixed polio teams and 66 transit teams had been formed, he added.

The meeting was attended by DO Health Dr Sajjad Gilani, World Health Organization Representative Dr Nasir Abbas and officers of departments concerned and committee members.

More Stories From Pakistan

