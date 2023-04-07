Close
DC Reviews Anti-polio Drive Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DC reviews anti-polio drive arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has said it was high time to make the district polio-free and protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities.

He assured that the government was very serious to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.

He was chairing a meeting of stakeholders at his office on Friday, wherein he reviewed arrangements and the plan for the polio vaccination drive in the district.

During the meeting, he was briefed about a comprehensive vaccination plan, challenges and other problems related to the drive.

The DC directed the health department to visit each and every house during the campaign and administer polio drops to every child under the age of five.

