DC Reviews Anti-polio Drive Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held at Darbar Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, to review arrangements for the upcoming polio campaign.
During the meeting, DC Ghazanfar Qadri appealed to the residents of the district to ensure that their children under the age of five receive the polio drops during the anti-polio drive starting from next month. He directed the concerned department officers to play their crucial role during the campaign, emphasizing that any negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Dr. Kaleem Shaikh informed the attendees that the anti-polio campaign would take place from April 21 to April 27.
During this period, a total of 248,230 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio, with all arrangements being made for the campaign.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Dr. Adnan Munir Tunio, District Health Officer (DHO) Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Hameed Khonharo, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Dr. Raj Batra, DM-PPHI Shafiq Rehman Agro, MS Dr. Barkat Ali Laghari, District Focal Person Dr. Raza Panhwar as well as taluka assistant commissioners, NGO representatives and officers of police, education, health and revenue and other relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant: A Beacon of Economic Growth and Community Empowerment27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Randhawa, IG Rizvi join police officials for special Iftar27 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condemns Quetta bomb blast27 minutes ago
-
Targeting innocent citizens is brutal, unforgivable crime: Says CM Bugti27 minutes ago
-
AJK President asks Trump to honor his pledges by mediating on Kashmir37 minutes ago
-
District administration takes steps to improve land record system and revenue services37 minutes ago
-
Experts at seminar explores India’s strategic culture & its impact on Pakistan37 minutes ago
-
SSP visits double-murder scene in Gujar Khan37 minutes ago
-
Balcohistan CM condemns blast on police mobile in Quetta37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 202537 minutes ago
-
Pindi Board registered five more cases against copying during exams37 minutes ago
-
DC orders stern action against profiteers47 minutes ago