DC reviews anti-polio drive arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held at Darbar Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, to review arrangements for the upcoming polio campaign.

During the meeting, DC Ghazanfar Qadri appealed to the residents of the district to ensure that their children under the age of five receive the polio drops during the anti-polio drive starting from next month. He directed the concerned department officers to play their crucial role during the campaign, emphasizing that any negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Dr. Kaleem Shaikh informed the attendees that the anti-polio campaign would take place from April 21 to April 27.

During this period, a total of 248,230 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio, with all arrangements being made for the campaign.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Dr. Adnan Munir Tunio, District Health Officer (DHO) Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Hameed Khonharo, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Dr. Raj Batra, DM-PPHI Shafiq Rehman Agro, MS Dr. Barkat Ali Laghari, District Focal Person Dr. Raza Panhwar as well as taluka assistant commissioners, NGO representatives and officers of police, education, health and revenue and other relevant departments.