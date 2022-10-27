DC reviews anti-polio drive in Islamabad

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday presided over a meeting to review progress into anti-polio drive kicked off on October 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 )

A week-long drive was launched to achieve target of administering anti-polio drops to over 400,000 children under the age of five in the Federal capital.

Additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officials of health department, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Assistant commissioners and representatives of health department briefed the DC on the performance of the 4th day of drive.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left today should be given priority next day so that they can be given anti-polio drops.

He instructed them to guide parents to fulfill their responsibility by allowing health workers to inoculate anti-polio vaccine for their healthy life and making Pakistan a polio-free country.

