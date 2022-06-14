DC reviews anti-polio drive preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha on Tuesday chaired a meeting in his office to review the preparations and arrangements for anti-polio drive commencing from June 27.

Provincial Emergency Cell Coordinator Syeda Ramla, CEO Health Lahore, Provincial Team Leaders, officials of health and partners' organizations were present in the meeting.

A health official told the meeting that all sorts of arrangements had been finalized for forthcoming polio eradication campaign along with conducting successful team trainings the community engagement.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure effective monitoring of vaccinators in areas from where confirm polio cases and refusal cases had been reported, adding that district officers would work shoulder by shoulder with vaccinators to achieve the goal of immunization of targeted population against the crippling disease.

He stressed the need for integrated efforts to make city polio free and asked the health authorities to direct vaccinators to reach every child and get him vaccinated. "Eradicating polio is a national cause, therefore, people from all segments of society especially religious scholars, teachers,social activists and notables should extend full support and cooperation towards the administrationand heath department to save children from the crippling disease", he added.