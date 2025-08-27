DC reviews anti-polio drive preparations, Urges awareness through social media

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A review meeting was held on Wednesday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon regarding the preparations for the upcoming polio campaign, starting from September 1 to September 7 across the district.

According to a handout, the meeting was attended by SSP, the District Health Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, all assistant commissioners, representatives of relevant departments as well as well-known social media influencers of Hyderabad.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements of the campaign in detail. On the occasion Dr. Jamshed and Dr.

Waqar presented a detailed briefing. The Deputy Commissioner directed that all officers must ensure strict monitoring in their respective areas. He made it clear that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted regarding refusal cases.

He urged social media influencers not only to encourage the polio teams but also to use their platforms to raise public awareness so that refusal cases can be reduced and awareness about the polio vaccine can be promoted.

At the conclusion of the meeting, best performance certificates were also distributed among officers and staff who demonstrated outstanding performance.