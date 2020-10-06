DC reviews anti-polio teams performance

(@FahadShabbir)

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review performance of the anti-polio teams on the first day of the ongoing campaign against the crippling disease.

He told the meeting that performance of the anti-polio staff would be reviewed on daily basis. He said that parents should not resist administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children and cooperate with the teams.

The meeting was attended by Health chief executive officer, district health officer and other officers of the departments concerned.