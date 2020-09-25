UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-polio Vaccination Campaign Results

Fri 25th September 2020

DC reviews anti-polio vaccination campaign results

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari Friday reviewed the results of the three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari Friday reviewed the results of the three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign in Sialkot district.

Chairing a meeting, he directed the assistant commissioners of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to ensure vaccination of all children up to five years of age in their respective areas.

He ordered for sending special teams door to door for the purpose.

He paid tribute to Dr Tauqeer Nawaz, the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), over his services. He asked Dr Tauqeer to point out weaknesses in the ongoing campaign so that the next polio campaign could be made successful, and the polio virus could be completely eradicated from Sialkot district.

More Stories From Pakistan

