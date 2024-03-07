DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) On the third day of the anti-polio campaign in district Abbottabad on Thursday, a comprehensive review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal in Abbottabad to assess the campaign's progress and strategize for future actions.

Coordinator of the Polio Control Program and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) gave briefing on the performance of polio vaccination teams and the extent of coverage achieved during the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal underscored the critical importance of ensuring that children residing in both urban and rural areas receive polio drops without any gaps.

He issued directives to the Health Department to undertake necessary measures to achieve this objective effectively.

Emphasis was placed on enhancing the performance of polio teams and strictly adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) throughout the campaign.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need to optimize the effectiveness of transit teams and ensure the activation of mobile teams to administer anti-polio drops to children during travel. He stressed the importance of having teams present at all key locations such as centers, schools, and hospitals to ensure widespread coverage.

The meeting witnessed the active participation of key stakeholders including District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, and several other officials from various departments involved in the polio eradication campaign.