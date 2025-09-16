Open Menu

DC Reviews Anti-profiteering Drive In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC reviews anti-profiteering drive in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali chaired a meeting on Tuesday with price magistrates to review the ongoing drive against profiteering in the district.

During the meeting, a detailed report on the crackdown was presented, highlighting significant enforcement activity.

According to the report, between September 11 and 16, authorities conducted a total of 157,771 inspections. These efforts resulted in 28,414 enforcement actions and fines totaling Rs. 428,000.

The report noted that the majority of violations were related to the prices of flour, bread, and sugar.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali directed all assistant commissioners to maintain strict vigilance and take decisive action against profiteers to ensure the availability of daily-use items at official rates.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

45 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

1 hour ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

2 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

3 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan