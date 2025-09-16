DC reviews anti-profiteering drive in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali chaired a meeting on Tuesday with price magistrates to review the ongoing drive against profiteering in the district.

During the meeting, a detailed report on the crackdown was presented, highlighting significant enforcement activity.

According to the report, between September 11 and 16, authorities conducted a total of 157,771 inspections. These efforts resulted in 28,414 enforcement actions and fines totaling Rs. 428,000.

The report noted that the majority of violations were related to the prices of flour, bread, and sugar.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali directed all assistant commissioners to maintain strict vigilance and take decisive action against profiteers to ensure the availability of daily-use items at official rates.