DC Reviews Anti-profiteering Drive In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali chaired a meeting on Tuesday with price magistrates to review the ongoing drive against profiteering in the district.
During the meeting, a detailed report on the crackdown was presented, highlighting significant enforcement activity.
According to the report, between September 11 and 16, authorities conducted a total of 157,771 inspections. These efforts resulted in 28,414 enforcement actions and fines totaling Rs. 428,000.
The report noted that the majority of violations were related to the prices of flour, bread, and sugar.
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali directed all assistant commissioners to maintain strict vigilance and take decisive action against profiteers to ensure the availability of daily-use items at official rates.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews anti-profiteering drive in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
UAF produces 20 more PhDs2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Sweden explore climate cooperation and green innovation2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi reports 23 new dengue cases2 minutes ago
-
IRS-CSSPR launches landmark volume on Post-Pahalgam Deterrence and Escalation2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 12,000 litre spurious drinks2 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive launched2 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari represents Pakistan at World Congress -20252 minutes ago
-
Ministry clarifies media reports on provincial project approvals under PSDP12 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at UoS12 minutes ago
-
GCWUS announces CM's Honhaar scholarship program12 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death12 minutes ago