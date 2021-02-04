UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Anti-typhoid Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:21 PM

DC reviews anti-typhoid arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-typhoid campaign launched in urban areas of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-typhoid campaign launched in urban areas of the district.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made for the drive, he directed the officials to ensure that every child must be vaccinated and to devise strategy to cover 100% the set target.

He asked the health department to cover vaccination of non-attended cases by convincing parents in order to make Rawalpindi a typhoid free city.

"The government departments should convince parents on vaccination of their kids," he said.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that over 130,360 children have been so far administered the typhoid vaccine on 4th day of the drive while the set target to cover 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be achieved till February 15.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi February From Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Awaits Reaction of Int'l Institutions to Ki ..

2 minutes ago

KP IGP inaugurates Hotel Watch App

2 minutes ago

Blood donation camp held

2 minutes ago

KP CS directs action against artificial price hike ..

2 minutes ago

Poland May Complete Orlen-PGNiG Merger by End of 2 ..

2 minutes ago

China Completes Land-Based Mid-Range Missile Inter ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.