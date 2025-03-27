DC reviews arrangement for anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the district polio eradication committee was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad.

The meeting focused on reviewing preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled to run from April 21 to April 27.

In his address, the deputy commissioner highlighted the importance of adopting the best strategies and utilizing all available resources to achieve the target of vaccinating every child under the age of five. He stressed the need for continuous collaboration between all concerned departments to ensure the campaign’s success through hard work and coordinated efforts.

The deputy commissioner expressed concern over the positive environmental samples found in Hyderabad and directed all relevant departments to implement a multi-faceted strategy to neutralize these environmental samples. He insisted that every child, including newborns and children in areas with positive environmental samples, must receive the polio vaccine without exception.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing the training of staff involved in the polio campaign to make it more effective, ensuring that the future generations are protected from this debilitating disease.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jafar and other officers from the relevant departments.