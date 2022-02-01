UrduPoint.com

DC reviews arrangement made for Divisional Sports Festival

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Divisional Sports Festival to be organized at Bilawal Sports Complex from February 15 to February 17

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Divisional Sports Festival to be organized at Bilawal Sports Complex from February 15 to February 17. Addressing the meeting, he said that games and sports activities were vital for the setup of healthy society. He said that all possible steps would be adopted to promote games and sports in educational institutions by district administration.

DC instructed officials of departments of education and sports to utilize all available resources for making the Divisional Sports Festival successful apart from providing all possible facilities to visiting teams of Nawabshah, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze district of division Shaheed Benazirabad.

Briefing the meeting, members District Sports Committee teams from Primary to high schools, higher secondary schools, college, Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College apart from teams of girls and boy students of schools managed by Sindh Education Foundation would participate in Divisional Sports Festival in cricket, hockey, wanjh wati, Badminton, long jump and the games and sports.

They said that all possible steps were being taken to make the event successful.

DC on the occasion expressed his satisfaction over the measures taken by different departments and instructed for preparation of sports kit of green colour for all teams of District Shaheed Benazirabad so that they could be seen in exclusive style.

He also stressed for special attention on training of sports participants in order to maintain their continuation in clinching the winner's trophy like past two years. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director Colleges Abdul Sattar Pirzada, District Sports Officer Fida Hussain Dahri, Hassan Ali Askari, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, AC Qazi Ahmed Hafiz Zeeshan and other concerned officials.

