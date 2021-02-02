DC Reviews Arrangements At "Divisional Covid Vaccination Centre"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday visited "Divisional Covid Vaccination Centre" established at Liaquat University hospital, Jamshoro and reviewed arrangements for vaccination process to be started from Wednesday (Feb 03).

COVID-19 vaccination process will be started by vaccinating front line health workers of district Hyderabad on Wednesday, (Feb 03) at divisional vaccination centre, the DC said.

The officers concerned have been directed to discharge their proactive role in the vaccination process.

Expressing pleasure over the arrangements made in the centre, the DC asked concerned officials to ensure a clean and healthy atmosphere so that vaccination process could be undertaken in an efficient manner.

The Additional Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr.

Shahid Junejo informed that 19 counters had been established in the centre where 1900 people would be vaccinated daily while seating arrangements for 200 persons at a time had been made.

In order to assess the side effects of the vaccine, two wards have been set up where people after vaccination would be kept for observation, Dr. Junejo said.

He said through NADRA registration and Q management system vaccination process would be carried out, adding that availability of ambulances equipped with state of the art medical facilities would be ensured at the centre to fave any emergency situation.

The District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Juman, focal person Hyderabad Dr. Imdad Chana, focal person for divisional vaccination centre Jamshoro Dr. Ghulam Qadir Dal, Dr. Niaz Babar and other officers were also present on the occasion