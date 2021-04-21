UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements At Fruit, Vegetable Market

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited fruits and vegetables market Ghulam Muhammad Abad on 8th consecutive day here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited fruits and vegetables market Ghulam Muhammad Abad on 8th consecutive day here on Wednesday.

He also monitored the auction process of various fruits and vegetables and checked quality of the commodities.

He asked the market committee to ensure implementation on rules and regulations of bidding and said over pricing will not be tolerated at all.

He also interacted with the buyers and sellers and said that the district management was serious about controlling the prices of daily use commodities.

He asked the market committee to issue price list of fruits and vegetables immediately after auction. He also reviewed implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Muhammad Usman and other market committee officers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inspected Ramzan Bazar Fizan-e-Madinah Chowk Susan Road.

He went to various stalls and checked the availability of essential items. He said that monitoring was also conducting on daily basis.

