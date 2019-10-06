DC reviews arrangements at Singhpura vegetable market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Sunday visited Singhpura vegetable market and reviwed arrangements.

According to details, during the visit, the DC reviewed the cleanliness arrangements, presence of staff, quality of vegetables and selling of items on fixed rates.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of essential items on government fixed rates besides improving cleanliness arrangements in the market.

He said that price control magistrates should visit markets. The DC said that auction process in the markets should be monitored on daily basis. He said that strict action would be taken against profiteers.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested over profiteering and fine was imposed on six shopkeepers in Singhpura vegetable market.