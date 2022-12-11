DC reviews arrangements at vegetable market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the fruit and vegetable market at Badami Bagh on Saturday to inspect the arrangements made to facilitate buyers and traders.

Additional commissioner (city) and other officers also accompanied him during the visit.

The deputy commissioner monitored the auction process of various fruits and vegetables, and checked quality of the commodities. He asked the market committee to ensure implementation on rules and regulations of bidding and said over-pricing would not be tolerated.

He asked the market committee to issue price lists of fruits and vegetables immediately after auction.

The DC reviewed the cleanliness condition of the fruit and vegetable market and directed the authorities concerned to ensure zero waste management on the premises of the market on daily basis.

He interacted with the buyers and sellers and said that the district administration was serious about controlling the prices of daily-use commodities.