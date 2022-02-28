DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shabaz

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (retd) Farid-ud-Din Mustafa on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the 770th annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and directed to complete all preparations for the Urs in immediate basis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (retd) Farid-ud-Din Mustafa on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the 770th annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and directed to complete all preparations for the Urs in immediate basis.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in which arrangements for Urs celebrations were reviewed.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, DC said millions of pilgrims from all over the world were visiting Sehwan to attend the Urs and the district administration would ensure the provision of all basic facilities and security to all of them.

Fool-proof security arrangements will be made during the Urs and 4,000 police personnel will be deployed to protect the pilgrims, he said, adding that section 144 would be enforced to ban bathing in the canals.

He said that "Malh" a traditional Sindhi wrestling competitions would be held at Malakhara Ground on the occasion of the Urs while literary and Sughar conferences would also be arranged at Shahbaz Auditorium.

DC said during the Urs, music concerts would be held every day in which famous singers would present their performances.

Responding to a question, the DC said that if the NCOC issued orders for cancellation of the Urs celebrations in view of the increase in cases of coronavirus, government would ensure implementation of these orders in letter and sprit.

Farid-ud-Din Mustafa clarified that more than 95% of the people in the district have been vaccinated against coronavirus so there will be less chances of cancellation of Urs celebrations this year.

The meeting was attended by SSP Javed Ahmed Baloch, Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh Dr Zahid Ahmed Shar, Director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Moinuddin Siddiqui, DHO Dr Vinod Kumar and other officials.