Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements For Annual Urs Of Shah Karim Bulri

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 08:19 PM

DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Shah Karim Bulri

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Mohammad Khan Dharmo Bhavani on Monday presided over a meeting in the Committee Hall of DC Complex in connection with the annual Urs of Bulri Shah Karim with devotion and respect and to finalize the arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Mohammad Khan Dharmo Bhavani on Monday presided over a meeting in the Committee Hall of DC Complex in connection with the annual Urs of Bulri Shah Karim with devotion and respect and to finalize the arrangements.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the DC said that the 413th Urs Mubarak of Shah Karim Bulri would start on 13th May (5th to 7th Zul Qad 1445 AH)

He said that arrangements will be made to facilitate all devotees during Urs Mubarak.

On this occasion, DC formed a committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Bulri Shah Karim to finalize the arrangements and security plan for Urs Mubarak, which will visit the Dargah and submit its report to the DC.

Meanwhile, the DC issued instructions to the Municipal Officer of Bulri Shah Karim Taluk and said that during Urs Mubarak special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the city, all the street lights should be in proper condition and special arrangements should be made for water.

Assistant Commissioner Baldi Shah Karim Azizullah Soomro, Sajjad Nashin Dargah Baldi Shah Karim Syed Owais Raza Kazmi, Manager Awqaf Salimullah Chana, Taluka Municipal Officer Zulfiqar Marfani and other related department officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Visit May All

Recent Stories

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

4 minutes ago
 DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rate ..

DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates

5 minutes ago
 Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom g ..

Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media

5 minutes ago
 Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 202 ..

Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

9 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th r ..

Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..

9 minutes ago
LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

9 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

9 minutes ago
 "Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Master ..

"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..

23 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

23 minutes ago
 Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in ..

Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'

22 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan