DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Shah Karim Bulri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Mohammad Khan Dharmo Bhavani on Monday presided over a meeting in the Committee Hall of DC Complex in connection with the annual Urs of Bulri Shah Karim with devotion and respect and to finalize the arrangements.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the DC said that the 413th Urs Mubarak of Shah Karim Bulri would start on 13th May (5th to 7th Zul Qad 1445 AH)

He said that arrangements will be made to facilitate all devotees during Urs Mubarak.

On this occasion, DC formed a committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Bulri Shah Karim to finalize the arrangements and security plan for Urs Mubarak, which will visit the Dargah and submit its report to the DC.

Meanwhile, the DC issued instructions to the Municipal Officer of Bulri Shah Karim Taluk and said that during Urs Mubarak special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the city, all the street lights should be in proper condition and special arrangements should be made for water.

Assistant Commissioner Baldi Shah Karim Azizullah Soomro, Sajjad Nashin Dargah Baldi Shah Karim Syed Owais Raza Kazmi, Manager Awqaf Salimullah Chana, Taluka Municipal Officer Zulfiqar Marfani and other related department officers attended the meeting.