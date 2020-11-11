DC reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign to be started on Nov 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign to be started from November 30 in the district.

According to the schedule, five days anti-polio campaign will be started from November 30 to December 4 during which around 328737 children under five year age would be immunized in district Hyderabad.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the officials of district administration and the health department to put focus on those union councils where low performance had been witnessed in the previous campaign so that 100 percent target could be achieved.

The DC emphasised the need for effective anti-polio measures and also directed polio teams to cover all refusal cases in the district.

The district focal person, Dr. Aijaz briefed the meeting that Health department has fixed target to immunize as many as 328737 children below five years of age with anti-polio drops for which 1130 mobile, 120 fixed and 38 transit teams will perform polio duties while 87 union council Medical Officers and 12 supervisors will supervise the campaign in which 938 lady health workers would also perform their duties.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Dr. Jamshed, Dr. Bisma, Kazim Jatoi and other officers of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.