UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements For Anti-polio Campaign To Be Started On Nov 30

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

DC reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign to be started on Nov 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign to be started from November 30 in the district.

According to the schedule, five days anti-polio campaign will be started from November 30 to December 4 during which around 328737 children under five year age would be immunized in district Hyderabad.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the officials of district administration and the health department to put focus on those union councils where low performance had been witnessed in the previous campaign so that 100 percent target could be achieved.

The DC emphasised the need for effective anti-polio measures and also directed polio teams to cover all refusal cases in the district.

The district focal person, Dr. Aijaz briefed the meeting that Health department has fixed target to immunize as many as 328737 children below five years of age with anti-polio drops for which 1130 mobile, 120 fixed and 38 transit teams will perform polio duties while 87 union council Medical Officers and 12 supervisors will supervise the campaign in which 938 lady health workers would also perform their duties.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Dr. Jamshed, Dr. Bisma, Kazim Jatoi and other officers of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Hyderabad Jatoi Jamshed November December All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

1 minute ago

DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February ..

16 minutes ago

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

31 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

36 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

58 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.