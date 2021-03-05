UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements For Anti-polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting was held in the Deputy Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao in connection with the three-day anti-polio campaign.

According to the handout issued by the district information office, on Friday, the meeting reviewed the arrangements for the three-day anti-polio campaign which starts from March 29 .

Health Officer Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi, WHO Regional Coordinator Shaheed Benazirabad Division Dr. Azizullah, N-Stop Officer Dr. Lubna Ali Ghanghro, DMIHS Dr. Fida Hussain Memon, DMPHI Gul Rehman, Focal Person Polio Campaign Dr. Wajihuddin and other concerned doctors and officers have attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner while addressing the meeting said that it was our responsibility to vaccinate every child in the district against polio.

During the coming campaign, full attention should be given to the union councils in which the results have not been improved, family staff should be appointed in all the teams before the campaign and the teams should be provided full training and awareness.he added Earlier, briefing the meeting, the official of health department said that during the three-day 390,753 children of up to five years would be administered polio vaccine and for the purpose 779 mobile teams and 68 fix points were formed.

