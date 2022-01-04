DC reviews arrangements for anti polio campaign starting from Jan 24

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday said that the previous anti-polio campaign had remained successful but in spite of this we need to be fully prepared for the next anti-polio campaign in which the performance of under performing UCs should be improved as much as possible

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday said that the previous anti-polio campaign had remained successful but in spite of this we need to be fully prepared for the next anti-polio campaign in which the performance of under performing UCs should be improved as much as possible.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the committee set up to review the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from January 24.

He directed the concerned officers to update the micro-plan and the data of the anti-polio campaign and also ensure the training of staff in resolving the issues of taluka supervisors and vaccine management.

The DC said vaccination of children coming from other areas of the city should also be ensured as if the virus was found in these children then the campaign could be affected.

He directed the concerned officers to focus on reducing the number of denial cases and improve all indicators of the anti-polio campaigns.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Dr. Dilip Kumar said that no polio case was reported in Hyderabad district since 2019, while in the months of April to July 2021, the environmental samples were reported as positive.

Dr Dilip Said the number of denial cases was gradually declining and efforts are being made to bring it down to zero as soon as possible.

He said that more than 4,000 children were given zero dose during the campaign.

He said that during the last anti-polio campaign there were HR, transport and some other issues for which efforts are being made to prevent these problems in future.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer, representatives of Police, WHO, UNICEF, PPHI and other concerned department were also attended the meeting.