DC reviews arrangements for Ashura procession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir and District Police Officer ( DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze reviewed in detail the arrangements made for the main processions of Ashura Muharram and also visited the Imambargahs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Karim Bakhsh, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Salman Akbar, DSP Rana Zahid, DSP Traffic Mazhar Farid, Coordinator District Peace Committee Sialkot Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, in-charge Rescue-1122 Naveed Iqbal and local officials of departments concerned were also present.

The DC also reviewed cleanliness, patchwork, maintenance of street lights and other administrative and security arrangements for the routes of Ashura processions and issued instructions to the authorities concerned in this regard.