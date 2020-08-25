UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements For Ashura Procession

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Ashura procession

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir and District Police Officer ( DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze reviewed in detail the arrangements made for the main processions of Ashura Muharram and also visited the Imambargahs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir and District Police Officer ( DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze reviewed in detail the arrangements made for the main processions of Ashura Muharram and also visited the Imambargahs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Karim Bakhsh, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Salman Akbar, DSP Rana Zahid, DSP Traffic Mazhar Farid, Coordinator District Peace Committee Sialkot Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, in-charge Rescue-1122 Naveed Iqbal and local officials of departments concerned were also present.

The DC also reviewed cleanliness, patchwork, maintenance of street lights and other administrative and security arrangements for the routes of Ashura processions and issued instructions to the authorities concerned in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Nasir Sialkot Muharram

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

2 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

17 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

32 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

32 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

33 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.