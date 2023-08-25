DC reviews arrangements for August 27 LG by-poll

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad along with District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed and Returning Officer Adnan Khan on Friday visited different polling stations here in the district and reviewed arrangements for the by-election of Local government.

They visited various polling stations and checked security arrangements including installation of CCTV cameras and provision of other basic facilities. The Returning Officer was instructed to strictly follow all the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission.

The DC who is also the District Magistrate issued a ban on the use of tinted glass in vehicles, entry of unauthorized persons inside polling stations on election day, pillion riding, rallies and public gatherings and display of arms under section 144.