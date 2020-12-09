LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of 13h death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana).

He apprised the meeting that Police department has been directed to prepare foolproof security plan for the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto which would be observed on December 27.

A control room will be established at his office to monitor all the activities and ensuring the law and order situation, he said.

Tarique Manzoor further said that close circuit cameras, walk through gates and other security relating equipment's will be installed at entry and exit points of mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto and other roads and routes leading to Mazar, amid a tight security besides snap dogs will be used for the security purpose to avoid any untoward situation.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana has directed to officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other concerned departments to ensure their services and required facilities amongst potable water, establishment of medical camps, installation lights, hand pumps, cleanliness facilities and others.

He directed to works and services department to expedite its efforts to complete the ongoing development works of roads and other schemes before the December 27, adding that basic health units and dispensaries will be set up at various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, where free medicines and health services will be provided to visitors round the clock.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Larkana directed all the concerned heads of departments to prepare the contingency plan and submit at his office, so that same could be presented at next meeting regarding the finalization of arrangements for 13th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2020.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri and other concerned officials of various departments.