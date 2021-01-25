UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements For By-election For PS-43 Sanghar III

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

DC reviews arrangements for by-election for PS-43 Sanghar III

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khwaja on Monday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements made for by-polls at PS-43 Sanghar-III scheduled on February 16, 2021.

According to handout issued by the district information office, the meeting reviewed the basic facilities for holding by-election for PS-43 Sanghar-III.

The best arrangements for the by-election would be made so that the people could exercise the right of vote, he added.

He directed the health departments to ensure availability of hand sanitizers, face masks and gloves for the staff on the polling day.

DC also directed the Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkars to visit every polling station and review arrangements made for the election.

Among others District Election Commissioner Sanghar Naeem ur Rehman Jalbani, District education officer Naseer Jogy, ADLG Zulfiqar Ali and others were present in the meeting.

