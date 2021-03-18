DC reviews arrangements for celebrations of Pakistan Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Thursday presided over a high level meeting and reviewed arrangements for celebrations of Pakistan Day to be held on March 23.

According to a hand out, the DC said that like other parts of the country Pakistan Day will also be celebrated in Matiari district in befitting manner.

He directed the departments concerned to make all out arrangements in this regard. Among others SSP Asif Ahmed Bhugio, Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Ghulam Farooq Leghari, Deputy Director Information Muammad Sabir kaka, Assistant Director Intelligence bureau Atta Muhammad Chaang, DHO Dr Yar Muhammad Khoso, Asistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Majeed Zahrani, Assistant commissioner Hala Abdul Fatah Panhwar and officers of other departments attended the meeting.

The Matiari DC directed high ups to illuminate all Government and semi Government buildings besides carrying out National flag hoisting.

He also directed officers of education, NGOs and all Government departments to organize special programmes on March 23. The DC instructed relevant taluka ACs and town officers to complete necessary arrangements in their territorial jurisdiction and personally monitor cleanliness drive.

He also ordered to organize debate, National songs and quiz programmes among school children aiming to highlight the importance and reverence of Pakistan resolution day.