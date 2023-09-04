DC reviews arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :District Peace Committee met under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the routes of processions should be repaired and cleaned on time.

He directed to fix loose cables on the routes of processions. He also directed to chalk out a traffic plan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. He urged Ulema to promote peace and harmony on the occasion of Chehlum.

He said that Ulema can play an important role in maintaining peace in the region.