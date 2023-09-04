Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :District Peace Committee met under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the routes of processions should be repaired and cleaned on time.

He directed to fix loose cables on the routes of processions. He also directed to chalk out a traffic plan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. He urged Ulema to promote peace and harmony on the occasion of Chehlum.

He said that Ulema can play an important role in maintaining peace in the region.

Related Topics

Traffic Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt ..

LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt of court

16 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC C ..

COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC Chair issue joint statement dur ..

32 minutes ago
 Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve de ..

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve desert wildlife

1 hour ago
 Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteri ..

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteriorates in jail

1 hour ago
 Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 ma ..

Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

2 hours ago
COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid r ..

COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid rupee decline

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

4 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan