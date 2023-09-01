Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements For Chehlum Of Imam Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanwir Khan, DPO Iftikhar, Additional Assistant Commissioners Jamshed Alam and Shahab Ahmed, and caretakers of Imambarghas of the four sectors.

The meeting reviewed several matters pertaining to arrangements for the Chehlum including timings of processions and majalis and security plan.

The DC issued directives for ensuring cooperation and effective measures to maintain peace and harmony on the occasion.

