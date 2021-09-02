DC reviews arrangements for corona vaccination campaign in educational institutions

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for special campaign in educational institutions for administering corona vaccine to the students of 9th to inter classes from September 6 to11

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for special campaign in educational institutions for administering corona vaccine to the students of 9th to inter classes from September 6 to11.

Addressing the meeting DC said that besides inoculating corona vaccine to every citizen of the district, administering corona vaccine in educational intuitions was a revolutionary step, however all citizens should also inoculate themselves against lethal disease.

DC directed DHO to finalize arrangements for corona vaccine and make students aware about the corona vaccination campaign.

Earlier, district focal person for corona Dr, Saajan daas informed the meeting that the target for administering covid vaccination was set to around 47000 people.

Among others Additional deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain, DHO Dr. Asadullah Kalhro, EDHO Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi, professor Khalifa Muhammad Afzal, Professor Abdul wahid Daahri, Professor Nizam u din Tuniyo, heads of all educational institutions and officers of education department were also present on the occasion.