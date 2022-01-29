UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For Corona Vaccination Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Saturday chaired a meeting to give final shape to arrangements for door-to-door Corona Vaccination Campaign

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Saturday chaired a meeting to give final shape to arrangements for door-to-door Corona Vaccination Campaign.

The 14-day corona vaccination campaign is scheduled from February 1,2022 to February 14, 2022.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said the 5th wave of Corona Pandemic was very dangerous and advised the people who got their first dose to get the second dose.

He stressed officials of the health department to utilize all available resources for making the door-to-door Corona Vaccination Campaign successful and advised them to formulate a plan to achieve the vaccination target easily.

The DC instructed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas to visit their respected areas and coordinate with health departments to achieve the vaccination target.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that the health department has prepared a comprehensive plan to make the vaccination campaign commencing from February 1,2022 successful.

He said that more than 587,000 persons were vaccinated with the first dose while 475,000 persons got their second dose.

He said the target of full vaccination has been fixed at 545,337 persons during the campaign commencing from February 1,2022 out of which 434,000 citizens would be administered first dose and 110,227 would be given second dose of the vaccine.

He said that in order to make the campaign successful 325 teams comprising Lady Health Workers and technical staff had been formed to achieve the target while all arrangements including training of teams and provision of vaccine are finalized.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 and Focal Persons for Corona Vaccination Tariq Ali Solangi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Sonia Kaleem, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officials of related departments.

