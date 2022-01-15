UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For Covid-19 Vaccination In Educational Institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Saturday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for inoculating anti-corona vaccine to students in educational institutions.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, the DC said that administering corona vaccine was our collective responsibility and technical work was the duty of the Health Department, however, the education Department and district administration also assist in this regard. The DC said that all children aged from 12 years or above will be administered corona vaccine from 17 January to protect the lives of children from deadly virus.

He directed to seal the educational institution not cooperating with the Health Department, however complaints could be lodged about poor performance of immunization teams to the District Health Office or DC office.

The DC directed officers of Health Department and heads of private educational institutions to cooperate with teams constituted for administering vaccines.

Officers of educational institutions on the occasion, shared details of children who have so far been administered corona vaccine and assured their cooperation in the upcoming corona vaccination campaign.

