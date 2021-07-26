UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements For Expected Monsoon Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday directed concerned officials of different departments to prepare a contingency plan for monsoon rains and flood like situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday directed concerned officials of different departments to prepare a contingency plan for monsoon rains and flood like situation.

Presiding over a meeting for arrangements before the monsoon rains and flood, the deputy commissioner directed the officials of the irrigation department to ensure removal of encroachments on irrigation land, canals and alongside the protective dykes.

He asked the director (schools) Primary education to prepare a list of school building feared to be collapsed during heavy rains and take precautionary measures.

He directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure the de-watering system functional during the expected rains, and placing a generator at each pumping station.

In connection to the advanced arrangements, the DC directed the ADC Sukkur to hold meetings with official of the health, municipal, irrigation, Buildings, PDMA, TMA and education department including other concerned all departments.

He told that the condition of the protective dykes is stable and in this connection, there is nothing to worry about; however, at some points, seepage exists because of the over top of the water level, but it may not be called a leakage.

