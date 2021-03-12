DC reviews arrangements for forthcoming anti polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar Friday presided over a meeting of the Polio eradication committee and reviewed the arrangements for anti Polio campaign in the district from March 28 to April 2nd.

Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer (DHO), representatives of WHO and UNICEF, NGOs, officers of education and social welfare departments were also present in the meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner office.

The deputy commissioner urged the participants to make the campaign a success and discharge their official and moral duties to make the country Polio free.

He said children should be saved from lifetime disability and for that purpose Polio teams will have to go to remote and far-flung areas.

He added the teams must be provided Police security while they are on official duty to administer anti-polio drops to children below 5 years of age. He said due to more vigilance and improved security conditions, the number of missed children and refusal cases are reducing and are now manageable.