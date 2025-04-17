DC Reviews Arrangements For Good Friday, Easter
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the Peace and Harmony Committee to review security, sanitation, and administrative arrangements for Good Friday (April 18) and Easter (April 20).
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar, District Information Officer Usman Sandhu, Syed Altaf-ur-Rehman, Jawad-ur-Rehman Nizami, Pastor Yasir Pervaiz Gul, Khadim Ali Khadim, Munwar Khokhar, Zakir Hussain, and representatives of various departments and the Christian community. Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner assured full support from the district administration during religious observances and celebrations.
He directed the departments concerned to ensure enhanced security, sanitation, and lighting arrangements at churches and related venues.
He stressed the need for timely execution of duties to maintain a peaceful and respectful environment during the festivities. Representatives of the Christian community expressed appreciation for the administration’s cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to conducting all events with religious decorum and peace.
The deputy commissioner also ordered the formation of special monitoring teams to supervise arrangements and promptly address public complaints.
