DC Reviews Arrangements For Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Friday chaired a meeting at his office to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations.

The relevant officials of TMA, WAPDA, Civil Defense, Director education, Health and others attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the security and other arrangements for the Independence Day in order to celebrate it in a befitting manner on August 14.

All the department concerned were assigned their duties so as to ensure maintenance of law and order on the day.

