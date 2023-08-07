Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements For Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 08:27 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Independence Day

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Shehzad Thaheem on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Shehzad Thaheem on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting reviewed in detail the security and other arrangements for Independence Day in order to celebrate it in a befitting manner on August 14.

All the departments concerned were assigned their duties so as to ensure the maintenance of law and order on the day.

The relevant officials of Municipal Corporation, SEPCO, Civil Defense, EDO education, Health and others attended the meeting.

